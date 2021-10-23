Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard give their version after their quarrel!

If the Lakers lost again Friday night, something more serious happened in the ranks: the altercation between Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis during a time-out. The two players did not escape the questions, and quickly tried to put out the fire.

For the second time in two games, the Lakers were beaten this Friday night. A defeat against the Suns, which therefore brings the record to 0/2, or even 0/8 if we include the 6 games of the preseason. Like what, all was not to throw, since the men of Frank Vogel have obvious difficulties. Final score? 115-105 for Chris Paul’s team.

Still, basketball may not be the group’s first problem right now. During the game against Phoenix, an altercation took place between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard. The dispute revolves around an action, and the two players had to be separated by teammates to avoid an escalation in violence.

Davis and Howard play down the game incident

As you can imagine, the two did not escape questions on the subject during the traditional press conference. Should we be worried about the state of mind in the group? Not for D12, who is the first to be on the podium. He tries to put out the fire, claiming that this is already a thing of the past.

Dwight Howard on altercation with AD: “We just had a disagreement about something on the floor.” Says they already “squashed it” – Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 23, 2021

Without too much surprise, the bell sound is the same for Davis, which appeared a few minutes later in front of reporters:

AD on his scuffle with Dwight: “We’re good. Just two guys that are competitive and want to win games. “ – Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 23, 2021

No one is really fooled, this altercation sums up the current problems in the Lakers’ locker room. Victories will lighten the mood, but we must avoid dramas in the event of defeat. We imagine that a development will be done internally.