Apple makes concessions: what changed this Friday in the App Store

The Californian group updated on Friday the regulations of its App Store, its essential platform for downloading applications on its smartphones and tablets.

Under the new rules, developers can now contact consumers individually, for example by email, to offer to pay for a subscription or other service through their website.

They can therefore also ask them for basic information, such as their name and e-mail address, “as long as this request remains optional” for the user, specifies the manufacturer of the iPhone.

Apple proposed these changes in late August to end lawsuits against small businesses that design applications.

These will be able to bypass Apple’s payment system, and therefore the 15 or 30% commission going to the electronics giant.





But this concession does not satisfy many publishers, especially mobile video games, such as Epic Games.

The studio responsible for the very popular Fortnite game has sued the apple brand it accuses of a monopoly. In September, an American judge partially cleared Apple of these accusations while ordering it to no longer impose its payment system within applications.

Both parties appealed. For Epic, the ability to redirect users to a payment method outside of the app is not enough: most gamers appreciate being able to pay directly in the game, without leaving it.

Apple is also facing investigations by American and European authorities accusing it of abuse of a dominant position.