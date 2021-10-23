Apple Watch Series 7: iFixit disassembled the watch to note its repairability

3

The Apple Watch Series 7 has passed into the hands of the iFixit teams. The opportunity to take stock of the changes in materials compared to previous models.

Introduced at the same time as the latest iPhone 13s, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now available. With this model, the Cupertino company does not make major changes and remains in the continuity of Watch Series 6. The major novelty lies in the reduction of the screen borders, which allow to offer a larger tactile space for dimensions similar. Apple also highlights a brighter screen, better shock and dust resistance, water resistance to 50 ATM and faster charging.

However, it is not always easy to notice the differences, especially regarding the hardware, from one model to another. As for the iPhone 13 Pro, the talented handymen of the iFixit site therefore took out the screwdrivers to disassemble the watch and give it a repairability rating. This time they were accompanied by three former engineers from Apple (now working for the company Instrumental) who were able to help them in this delicate exercise.

You could see it in the video, the screen of the watch must be heated in order to melt the glue that holds the assembly. Once opened, we can see that the layout of the rooms is more or less the same as before.

On the other hand, we note that Apple has indeed switched to an Oled panel, which makes it possible to reduce the overall thickness of the device. This is a first for the brand, which should not go back on this point. The diagnostic port has also disappeared, obviously in favor of a 60.5 GHz radio module. The waterproofness and the better resistance to dust probably weighed heavily in this choice.

Autonomy that is stagnating

The autonomy of these new models should unfortunately not change much. After disassembly, the iFixit team was able to note that the large model (45 mm) opts for a 309 mAh battery while the more compact (41 mm) is equipped with a 303.8 mAh battery. It is certainly a little more than before, but the enlargement of the panel and the greater peak of luminosity should weigh as much as before on the general endurance. We therefore understand why Apple has instead put forward the speed of recharging.