More

    Apple Watch Series 7: iFixit disassembled the watch to note its repairability

    Technology


    3

    The Apple Watch Series 7 has passed into the hands of the iFixit teams. The opportunity to take stock of the changes in materials compared to previous models.

    Apple Watch Series 7


    Apple Watch Series 7

    • AmazonAmazon

      429.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      429.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      429.00

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      429.00

    • CdiscountCdiscount

      429.00

    • The RedoubtThe Redoubt

      429.00

    • Materiel.netMateriel.net

      435.95

    • LDLCLDLC

      436.95

    • RakutenRakuten

      494.34

    • Darty MarketplaceDarty Marketplace

      574.23

    • SFRSFR

      499.00

    How the price table works

    Apple Watch Series 6

    Introductory price € 429


    Apple Watch Series 6
    we tested we liked

    • Fnac.com Marketplace usedFnac.com Marketplace used

      332.79

    • RakutenRakuten

      348.64


    • Amazon WarehouseAmazon Warehouse

      352.47

    • AmazonAmazon

      379.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      379.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      379.00

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      379.00

    • CdiscountCdiscount

      379.00

    • The RedoubtThe Redoubt

      379.00

    • E. Leclerc - High-TechE. Leclerc – High-Tech

      427.90

    • Materiel.netMateriel.net

      435.90

    • LDLCLDLC

      437.90

    • RakutenRakuten

      448.55

    • Darty MarketplaceDarty Marketplace

      449.79

    • UbaldiUbaldi

      461.00

    How the price table works

    Introduced at the same time as the latest iPhone 13s, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now available. With this model, the Cupertino company does not make major changes and remains in the continuity of Watch Series 6. The major novelty lies in the reduction of the screen borders, which allow to offer a larger tactile space for dimensions similar. Apple also highlights a brighter screen, better shock and dust resistance, water resistance to 50 ATM and faster charging.

    The Apple Watch Series 7.

    However, it is not always easy to notice the differences, especially regarding the hardware, from one model to another. As for the iPhone 13 Pro, the talented handymen of the iFixit site therefore took out the screwdrivers to disassemble the watch and give it a repairability rating. This time they were accompanied by three former engineers from Apple (now working for the company Instrumental) who were able to help them in this delicate exercise.

    You could see it in the video, the screen of the watch must be heated in order to melt the glue that holds the assembly. Once opened, we can see that the layout of the rooms is more or less the same as before.

    On the other hand, we note that Apple has indeed switched to an Oled panel, which makes it possible to reduce the overall thickness of the device. This is a first for the brand, which should not go back on this point. The diagnostic port has also disappeared, obviously in favor of a 60.5 GHz radio module. The waterproofness and the better resistance to dust probably weighed heavily in this choice.

    Autonomy that is stagnating

    The autonomy of these new models should unfortunately not change much. After disassembly, the iFixit team was able to note that the large model (45 mm) opts for a 309 mAh battery while the more compact (41 mm) is equipped with a 303.8 mAh battery. It is certainly a little more than before, but the enlargement of the panel and the greater peak of luminosity should weigh as much as before on the general endurance. We therefore understand why Apple has instead put forward the speed of recharging.

    The firm promises a flash recharge. © Apple

    The firm promises a flash recharge. © Apple

    Ultimately, the site specifies that the slab, the battery and the Taptic Engine (which is used in particular for vibrations) can be changed. This is good news, which must be tempered by emphasizing that the operation is complex and takes time, even for an experienced handyman. In addition, iFixit regrets that it is necessary to melt the glue, then re-glue the whole at each opening. Unsurprisingly, it gets a score of 6 out of 10. The same as the previous model. No revolution, therefore.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSolden – Two hundredths difference after the 1st round: Gut-Behrami and Shiffrin are already in a fight
    Next articlehis last name is a “VIP Pass” for TV (VIDEO)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC