“I can’t wait, I’m so excited!” April Benayoum will represent France at the next Miss World contest, which will be held from November 21 to December 16, 2021, in Puerto Rico. The information, which had leaked on fan accounts of the beauty contest, was formalized by the young woman of 22 years, in Story on Instagram.

Candidate during the last Miss France election under the Miss Provence scarf, April Benayoum was elected 1st runner-up to the winner Amandine Petit, aka Miss France 2021.





Why will the tricolor flag be defended by April Benayoum and not Amandine Petit in the Miss World contest? Quite simply because the latter participated, last May in the United States, in the Miss Universe contest. She had finished in the 21 finalists, among 70 contestants – but the crown was won by Miss Mexico.

A complaint filed for anti-Semitic comments

In December 2020, during the Miss ceremony broadcast on TF1, April Benayoum explained that her taste for geography was perhaps due to her origins. Her mother is Serbo-Croatian, her father Israeli-Italian, had confided the young woman, without suspecting that she was going to trigger in the wake of a flood of hate messages against her on Twitter.

Targeted by hateful messages and death threats, the candidate then decided to file a complaint. Two-month suspended prison sentences were requested on September 22 against all eight defendants (four men and four women, aged 20 to 58), tried before the Paris Criminal Court. for posting anti-Semitic tweets targeting her.

During the trial, April Benayoum said “accept the apologies”. “But it spoiled an exceptional adventure. It touched those around me. I have trouble sleeping. When people talk to me in the street, they only talk to me about that, not about the Miss France adventure”, had- she clarified. The date for the decision has been set for November 3.