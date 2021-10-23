Ash cloud, pyroclastic flows and lightning strikes: the Etna volcano has erupted, the videos of the new climax

pic.twitter.com/VxLMTdbXo1 ud83c udf0b Etna, the highest active volcano in Europe and one of the most active in the world, is experiencing a new resurgence of activity and a new eruption this Saturday. – The Weather Channel (@lachainemeteo) October 23, 2021

Etna wakes up. the volcano the most active ofEurope, which often gratifies the worlderuptions spectacular, resumed service this Saturday, October 23 in the morning. On the menu, a magnificent eruption that gave birth to a thick cloud of ashes in the Sicilian sky (Italy).





Strong eruption of#Etna at the end of the morning giving rise to a thick plume of ash spreading towards the east, with even some lightning strikes during the paroxysm. Currently, the#eruption has clearly weakened. pic.twitter.com/W6Ny9UZnWk – Alexandre Flouttard (@ stormchaser_a81) October 23, 2021

Climax

We are not at the level of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, which ravages La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain) since September 19. But Etna offered a new paroxysm of remarkable intensity with a thick plume of ash, therefore, a pyroclastic flow and even some lightning strikes, according to forecasting engineer Alexandra Flouttard.

For the moment no damage is to be deplored. But the activity of the volcano is placed under close surveillance.