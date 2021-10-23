More

    ASM Clermont: a solid team attacking the Section Paloise

    ASM Clermont wants to continue in Top 14 after its success in Montpellier (20-22), last weekend. Jono Gibbes has therefore chosen to line up his typical team of the moment to face Pau this Saturday (3 p.m.).

    However, the technician had to deal with a few absences. Sébastien Vahaamahina and Tomas Lavanini on the flank, it is again Paul Jedrasiak and Thibaud Lanen who will start on the second row. The third row is quite solid with an Iturria-Lee-Cancoriet team.


    A Parra-Lopez hinge

    Peceli Yato will start on the bench to cover the flanker and third center line positions. Arthur Iturria could climb to the second row during the meeting.

    Behind, Clermont records important returns. As expected, Morgan Parra will be partnered with Camille Lopez at the hinge. They will be replaced by Kevin Viallard and Gabin Michet.

    ASM finds its typical rear triangle with Damian Penaud and Alivereti Raka on the wings and Kotaro Matsushima on the rear.

    First tenure of Bibi Biziwu

    The pair of centers is complementary with the powerful Apisai Naqalevu in 13 and Jean-Pascal Barraque in 12.

    The main lesson of this composition remains the first tenure of Daniel Bibi Biziwu at the post of left pillar. Etienne Fourcade, already absent in Montpellier, is still not in the group.

    Giorgi Beria continues by taking again place on the bench. A sideline largely rejuvenated elsewhere.

    ASM Clermont
    The starting XV: Matsushima – Penaud, Naqalevu, Barraque, Raka – (o) Lopez, (m) Parra – Cancoriet, Lee, Iturria (cap) – Th. Lanen, Jedrasiak – Slimani, Pélissié, Bibi Biziwu.
    Substitutes : 16. Beheregaray, 17. Beria, 18. Yato, 19. Dessaigne, 20. Viallard, 21. Michet, 22. Tiberghien, 23. Ojovan.

    Arnaud Clergue


