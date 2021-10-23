ASM Clermont – Pau: the notebook

Daniel Bibi Biziwu (5.5). The left pillar was playing his first game this season. If he showed a lot of desire, it was sometimes too messy. In particular, it costs three points just before the break for not getting out of a ruck quickly enough. On the other hand, his melee behavior was satisfactory. Replaced by Giorgi Béria who contributed to the Clermont domination in closed scrum.

Adrien Pélissié (not rated). Released on injury before the break (39th), the hooker had been like his team in the first period: very average. Join the game, Yohan Beheregaray (5.5) has been active in the game and clean on his throws in touch. He was sanctioned for having participated in a scuffle while the ASM had the penalty in the 22 meters Pau (66th).

Rabah Slimani (5). The right pillar has been sanctioned three times by referee M. Cayre. It is obviously a bit too much. He will have suffered in the face of his opposite Siegfried Fisi’ihoi. On the positive side, Slimani tried to be active in the game. Replaced by Cristian Ojovan (50th) who was dominant in closed scrum.

Imperial Iturria in touch

Paul Jedrasiak (6). The second line will have been at the forefront of the fight with in particular aggressive ball in hand interventions. Replaced by Peceli Yato (62nd).

Thibaud Lanen (6.5). The young second row has a series of good outings. Once again, he was the best tackler of the meeting (12 successful). He was helpful in the air even though he missed a 46th minute kickoff that put ASM in trouble.





Arthur Iturria (6.5). The captain was imperial on the sidelines by countering two balloons in the Pau line-up. In the game, his activity seems to increase. His test, which was far from being done, is proof of this (49th). Replaced by Paul Jedrasiak for the last minutes.

Judicaël Cancoriet (6). The Sarcelles player shone above all on the defensive plan with 11 successful tackles.

Parra, the conductor

Fritz Lee (6). Clean match but more discreet than usual for the third center line. Replaced by Lucas Dessaigne (48th). The young third row made a very satisfactory start in terms of commitment and dynamism. He was rewarded with his first attempt in the Top 14 (54th).

Morgan Parra (7). The conductor. If the scrum-half is the real boss of the team, he also took the keys to the offensive animation truck after Gabin Michet quickly came into play instead of Camille Lopez (2nd). Author of 17 points, Morgan Parra saw his record stop at 48 consecutive kicks.

Gabin Michet (5). He didn’t expect to get into the game so soon. The young opener was probably caught by the pressure and struggled to get into the game. His first kicks were thus rather timid. It was better after the break when it was also easier for him to play in a team that was advancing.

From the great Alivereti Raka!

Alivereti Raka (8). 2 tests, 105 meters gained in 13 races, interventions each time sharp, a decisive offload on the Iturria test … We had great Alivereti Raka against Pau.

Jean-Pascal Barraque (5.5). The length of his kicking came in handy when Clermont suffered in the area. However, he could not express himself offensively.

Apisai Naqalevu (5.5). Its loads in the center of the field have made it possible a few times to fix the first curtain in Pau. If he was generous for his return, he suffered from some approximations. Replaced by Matsushima (72nd).

Sheepish in great shape

Damian Penaud (7.5). The other wisp of the Clermont attack. The winger is in great shape now and he has proven it once again against Pau. He made differences on each of his interventions. Five defenders beaten.

Kotaro Matsushima (6). The Japanese rear is very useful under high balls. On the other hand, he seems to lack a little gas to create breaches on his raises.

Arnaud Clergue