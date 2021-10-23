Asterix and the Griffon, travel to the end of boredom

CRITICAL – Printed in five million copies,Asterix and the Griffin, the 39e adventure of the irreducible Gauls disappoints. Set off for the steppes, the heroes sink into boredom as they progress through the cold and snow. A berezina. Even the magic potion and the tender irony of Goscinny and Uderzo are frozen.

Beyond the five million copies drawn from the 39e episode of the adventures of Asterix (including two million for France), every two years we measure the formidable punching power of a comic book myth born in 1959 thanks to the spark of genius of two creators: René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo (died March 24, 2020). Once again, everything has been done to ensure that Asterix’s new album makes the event and sells like a fresh product, regardless of its content. However, let us dare to take a critical look at this new adventure which – as is the unwritten tradition of the adventures of the irreducible Gauls – takes off every other album outside their village to explore the world.

Immediately, an ax crashes fiercely on the traditional map of Asterix and Obelix! In 50 BC, the eastern territories were called by the Romans “Barbaricum”. The introduction to this 39e tome, Asterix and the Griffin, sets the tone, which wants to be shivering.