Asterix without magic potion

An excerpt from "Asterix and the Griffon".

In need of popularity “In Rome below”, Caesar sends a legion to Central Asia in order to capture a griffin, a mythological creature half-eagle, half-lion, which he can then exhibit at circus games. Guided by the geographer Terinconus, the expedition will quickly cross the path of Asterix and Obelix, who came to escort the druid Panoramix, to whom his Sarmatian counterpart Cékankondine asked for help during a premonitory dream. The griffin is indeed the totem of this nomadic people living on horseback and under the yurt. So much for the setting and the context of the thirty-ninth episode of the adventures of Asterix, the fifth from the pen of the screenwriter Jean-Yves Ferri and the designer Didier Conrad, to whom the series was entrusted ten years ago with the aim of to “make identically” the creators of the saga, Albert Uderzo and René Goscinny.





No need to go into the details of the adventures that await the two heroes. Everything that makes the architecture and the salt of an Asterix adventure – fights, pirates, Latin quotes, caricatures (formidable Michel Houellebecq as a devious geographer), puns (formidable “We must not take Helvétie for dull people”) – has been incorporated into a narrative where action and hints prevail in the present day. Jean-Yves Ferri distills a few messages on disinformation, the omnipresence of the Internet, the health crisis or the inversion of relations of domination between men and women through the example of Amazons busy with war while their husbands have been assigned to household chores.

Homeric lead bowls

By the way, the screenwriter allowed himself some audacious narrative, in particular an introductory ellipse which sees Asterix and Obelix begin their adventure in the middle of the frost and not in the village – a village totally absent from the story, except for the last and traditional hut, called du banquet. There is also no magic potion in Asterix’s throat, and for good reason: it froze, sending the hero back to his human condition among men. Some Homeric leaden blasts refer to Discord (1970), a masterpiece of the great era, while the quest for the mythical animal in the midst of snowy scenery is reminiscent of … Tintin in Tibet (1960), by Hergé.

You don’t close the album without admiring the work of Didier Conrad, more at ease than ever with the representation of horses and the 40 degree low dives, as Morris loved them in Lucky Luke.