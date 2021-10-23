Astronaut Thomas Pesquet relaunches the debate on highway lighting with a snapshot of Belgium from the sky: “It’s really more orange!”

A new photo of French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has made many Internet users react to the issue of night lighting of the Belgian motorway network.

Thomas Pesquet, the famous French astronaut, continues his mission within the ISS (International Space Station). Following the solar winds and other orbital encounters, he regularly sends pictures of his journey to explain certain phenomena, or simply to enjoy the show. A true influencer of space!

On the sidelines of his mission, he published this Wednesday a photo of Belgium at night highlighting the lighting of the Kingdom’s highways.

“Around the Channel, here are France, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands by night. I had already noticed during Proxima that the Belgian highways are lit at night and it can be seen very clearly here (even if people whisper in my ear that that could change). Looks like the bulbs used are different, Belgium is really more orange than the rest! “





A publication which did not fail to make the web react, on Instagram or on Reddit, around the question: “The Belgians are past masters in the art of lighting up space for aliens. Energy well spent! », Quipped an Internet user.

More seriously, two others question the usefulness of such a lighting device: while the first feels “safer to drive at night”, the other retorts, with a study in support, that the drivers go slower and are more vigilant in the dark.

Will Belgium end up aligning itself with its European neighbors? If the policy in terms of public lighting seems to take this direction, a simple photo reminds us that we are still very far from it.



