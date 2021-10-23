At Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo asks for time

“The adaptation will take time, as well as the game system we play with, but I think we have to gradually remind ourselves that anything is possible”, Cristiano Ronaldo told Sky Sports, on the eve of the clash against Liverpool on Sunday (5:30 p.m.) at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese striker, who returned to Manchester United this summer, believes he and his teammates need time to adjust to each other and their styles of play: “I’m not just talking about myself, I put the collective first. To win titles as a collective – it’s easier to earn individual rewards – I still think it’s possible. “
“A fantastic team”
In addition to Ronaldo, MU has notably recruited Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) and Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), but occupies sixth place in the Premier League, with 14 points from eight matches.
Ronaldo believes that “Everyone must know their role”. “I know my role in the team, in the club … My role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and my know-how to understand the game. If everyone thinks like that , sacrifices himself for the team, I think we will be a better team. We have fantastic supporters behind us, a fantastic stadium, a fantastic team, so we have to continue like this. “
Since returning to MU, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in eight matches, three in the Premier League and as many in the Champions League.