Audiences: “Captain Marleau” crushes “Dance with the stars”, good score for women’s football on W9

Friday evening, the return of “Captain Marleau” in unpublished allowed France 2 to seize the head of the hearings. The episode bringing together Corinne Masiero, Gustave Kervern, Mylène Demongeot and Pascal Legitimus attracted 6.29 million aficionados until 10:50 p.m., for a market share of 31.4% among the general public according to Médiamétrie (14 , 5% on FRDA-50). The last unpublished, broadcast on the channel on April 9, had brought together 6.29 million fans of the series (25.2% of the public and 10.8% of the FRDA-50).

On TF1, the continuation of season 11 of “Dance with the stars”, entertainment presented by Camille Combal, was watched by 3.37 million viewers, or 17.1% of the public. On the main commercial target, in which the program remains the leader, the market share is 30.0%. Beaten for the fourth time this season with the general public, “Dance with the stars” is at the lowest on the three main indicators since its return to the air on September 18th. Last Friday, the meeting amused 3.95 million aficionados (20.9% of 4+ and 37.0% of FRDA-50).

For its part, M6 continued the broadcast of its American series “NCIS” with a new season 18 followed by reruns. Until 10:50 p.m., the first two episodes of the evening held 1.70 million serial fans in suspense, which represents a market share of 8.5% of the 4+. The only unpublished one could count on 2.04 million faithful (9.8% of PDA 4+ and 14.0% on FRDA-50). Last week, “NCIS” had gathered an average of 2.20 million fans (11.3% of 4+) by early evening.

France 3 is behind with the American film “Inside Man, the man of the interior”, followed by 1.22 million moviegoers and 6.4% of the public (4.0% on FRDA-50). The movie night last Friday, with the broadcast of “Krusk” had galvanized only 1.01 million fans (5.3% of PDA).

In fifth position, we find W9 with the qualifying match for the 2023 Women’s Football World Cup Kazakhstan / France followed by 869,000 supporters. The market share is 4.5%. Far behind, on TMC, the arrival of the reboot of the American series “Charmed” mobilized 331,000 nostalgic for the first two episodes of the evening, out of the four broadcast in a row, for a market share of 1.7% ( 5.8% on FRDA-50).