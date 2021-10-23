Automotive: the hybrid, the new El Dorado

The collapse of diesel carries the hybrid engine market.

Diesel continues to tumble in the face of the electrification of the European automotive market: in the third quarter more hybrid cars than diesel were sold, the Manufacturers Association (ACEA) announced on Friday.

Non-rechargeable hybrids are in second position with 20.7% market share, behind gasoline (39.5%) but ahead of diesel (17.6%), which has lost 10 points in one year.

Driven by the health crisis

Seven years after the explosion of the “Dieselgate”, diesel sales have been halved over one year, with 381,473 vehicles sold in the third quarter. This growth comes in particular from the countries of Central Europe, where sales of hybrids increased by 69.3% between July and September.

The gloomy automotive market, undermined by the effects of the health crisis and semiconductor shortages, is primarily benefiting these vehicles. Especially since many metropolises across Europe are gradually prohibiting access to their city centers to conventional engines.

“Manufacturers are moving away from traditional internal combustion engines. Hybrids allow them to get into the nails of European CO2 emission standards ”, explains a German expert.

Largely subsidized, electric and plug-in hybrids have almost doubled their presence on the European market, with 9.8 and 9.1% of the market, or 212,582 and 197,300 vehicles sold respectively.

Electric-hybrid: the match is on

Since 2020, traditional manufacturers have boosted their offer of hybrids and electrics.

At Renault, for example, the share of hybrid and electric vehicles now exceeds 20% of sales. Newcomers like Tesla have also seen their sales explode.

At Porsche, on sales from January to September, the 100% electric Taycan model has surpassed the 911, the historic sports car of the brand, by a few examples, even if it remains far behind the Cayenne and Macan SUVs.

The whole industry, on the German premium side like Toyota, Peugeot or Jeep, now offers a large part of its models with small motors and electric batteries.

They rarely allow all-electric driving, but can offer lower emissions and lower fuel consumption.

Gasoline keeps one step ahead

” The variation is therefore quite relative. Almost 9 out of 10 vehicles sold on the market are still equipped with a gasoline or diesel engine », Tempers Matthias Schmidt.

The richest countries are the most fond of electric cars, which are still more expensive to buy: Sweden has 25% of electric cars among its new cars, ahead of the Netherlands (18.8%) or Denmark. (17.4%).

Close to the EU, Norway is the most electric country in the world with almost 72% of battery-powered vehicles.

But sales of electric vehicles also doubled over one year in Italy, Portugal, Ireland and Austria. They increased by 62.7% in Germany and 34.6% in France, the two main European markets, and by 41% in Belgium.