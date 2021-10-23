Barca socios approve € 1.5 billion financing plan for Camp Nou renovation

An important step has been taken in the project of the future Camp Nou. Leaders may seek funding for a renovation project that will need to be approved by referendum.

Catalans are not afraid of referendums! At the request of the “blaugrana” people, Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona, ​​validated the socios’ request to organize a referendum to definitively validate the new Camp Nou renovation project.

This Saturday, 445 socios gathered in an extraordinary general meeting validated the financing plan for the future stadium which should cost 1.5 billion euros. An important step forward for the club which can already start looking for investors of which Joan Laporta has assured that they will not touch the independence of Barça. The work and the precise financial package will then be voted on by a referendum which will bring together all the members of the club.





Last week, Joan Laporta presented the necessary adaptations, in terms of costs in particular, of the Camp Nou renovation project called Espai Barça. Project launched in 2014 but which has made little progress. Only the mini-estadi located in front of Camp Nou was destroyed and its equivalent was rebuilt at the sports city of Sant Joan Despi.

But above all, the initial project was financially undersized with 600 million. Far from the amounts advanced by other European behemoths for their stadiums.

The new project plans to increase the capacity of Camp Nou to 110,000 spectators. Work would begin in 2022 with completion scheduled for 2025. “Funding will be over 35 years,” Laporta announced last week ensuring that the investment would not impact the funding for the club’s flagship team.