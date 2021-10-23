Bayern Munich takes place against Hoffenheim, Dortmund solid runners-up, Leipzig goes back

Last night’s Bundesliga Matchday 9 got off to a strong start with Mainz’s wide 4-1 win over Augsburg. The show continued this Saturday and it was important not to arrive late in Munich. Bayern put a lot of pressure from the start and Robert Lewandowski played with the goalkeeper before missing his shot (2nd). The domination was strong and Serge Gnabry found the net (8th). His goal was denied following a Bavarian foul. Ultimately it was only a postponement with the goal of the former Arsenal a few minutes later (1-0, 16th). Bayern Munich still insisted and Robert Lewandowski with a beautiful shot scored his 10th goal of the season (2-0, 30th). In demonstration, Bayern Munich continued to move forward and Robert Lewandowski (44th), Jamal Musiala (52nd) and Marcel Sabitzer (53rd) multiplied the opportunities. Hoffenheim was struggling to bear the danger and the young Frenchman Georginio Rutter got one of the rare opportunities for the visitors (72nd). In the last seconds, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put his goal (3-0, 82nd) ​​and Corentin Tolisso’s goal was offside (83rd). Kingsley Coman finally scored Rekordmeister’s fourth goal (4-0, 87th). Bayern Munich won 4-0 and kept the lead.

Runners-up to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund had to keep their place in the absence of their Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland. The Marsupials were slow to get into the match and Robin Hack (10th) stood out first for the Arminia Bielefeld. If the band of Marco Rose had difficulty developing their game, they obtained a penalty shortly after half an hour of play. At the small white point, Emre Can was responsible for transforming the sentence (1-0, 31st). Marius Wolf missed the break in stride, but Mats Hummels scored before the break with a nice end (2-0, 45 ‘). In management thereafter, Borussia Dortmund even took off a little further thanks to Jude Bellingham author of a slalom in the opposing defense (3-0, 72nd). On penalty, Fabian Klos saved the honor for the locals (3-1, 86th) in the last minutes. By winning 3-1, Borussia Dortmund are second to one point behind the Bavarian leaders. At the same time, the Arminia Bielefeld remains the first relegation to 17th place.





Freiburg climbs on the podium, Leipzig goes back

Surprise at the start of the season, Freiburg (4th) faced VfL Wolfsbourg (7th) who were on a series of three defeats in a row. Less and less biting, the Wolves suffered and this ultimately led to Philipp Lienhart’s goal following a kicked corner on the left (1-0, 28 ‘). Surprised, Wolfsburg had a nice reaction with a heavy strike from Lukas Nmecha (36th). Back from the locker room, Renato Steffen (48th) was pushing for the band of Mark van Bommel. Lukas Nmecha was denied a goal for a hand (62nd), John Brooks missed a header (64th) and finally Freiburg scored a second goal against the run of the game via Lucas Holer (2-0, 68th). Holding on until the end, Friborg won 2-0 and took a place on the podium in third place. Wolfsburg slips to eighth place.

Finally, the match between Greuther Fürth and RB Leipzig promised to be complicated for Jesse Marsch’s gang. Despite receiving the red lantern, the Red Bulls who were ninth before the meeting are going through complicated weeks. This was felt as Greuther Fürth multiplied the chances with attempts by Jeremy Dudziak (7th) and Branimir Hrgota (16th). Worse, Cédric Itten thought to score and his goal was refused for a foul on Peter Gulacsi (23rd). By dint of retreating, RB Leipzig cracked. Nordi Mukiele conceded a penalty which was transformed by Branimir Hrgota (1-0, 44th). In the second half, Leipzig revived with the entry of Yussuf Poulsen who scored directly (1-1, 47th). Emil Forsberg then transformed a penalty (2-1, 53 ‘) and Dominik Szboszlai gave Leipzig air with a header on a cross from Christopher Nkunku (3-1, 65’). Scorer, the Hungarian ideally served the young Hugo Novoa Ramos who increased the score (4-1, 88th). With this victory gleaned from the score of 4-1, Leipzig made a good operation and went back to sixth place five points off the podium.

Afternoon matches

Bayern Munich 4-0 Hoffenheim: Serge Gnabry (16th), Robert Lewandowski (30th), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (82nd) ​​and Kingsley Coman for Bayern

RB Leipzig 4-1 Greuther Fürth: Yussuf Poulsen (47th), Emil Forsberg (53rd, sp), Dominik Szboszlai (65th) and Hugo Novoa Ramos (88th) for Leipzig; Branimir Hrgota (44th, sp) for Greuther Fürth

Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 Borussia Dortmund : Fabian Klos (86th, sp) for Bielefeld; Emre Can (31st, sp), Mats Hummels (45th) and Jude Bellingham (72nd) for Borussia Dortmund

Wolfsburg 0-2 Freiburg : Philipp Lienhart (28th) and Lucas Höler (68th) for Friborg

