Benzema, Haaland, Newcastle … the transfer window rumors of the day

Karim Benzema ready to cross the Atlantic?

While he is now closer to retirement than the start of his career, Karim Benzema – who is thriving at Real Madrid – has no intention of hanging up anytime soon. “I take year by year. As long as I have this desire, this joy, and I love football, I keep going. I’m not looking at the age or what’s going on. It all depends on how I feel physically. I will never force it. I am 33 years old. I will be 34 in December. I keep playing, I just feel better and better, so I have to keep going. And make the most of it“, Confided the Madrid center forward in an interview with ESPN . But in recent years at the highest level, the center forward of the Merengue could well spend them in a new formation, or even in another continent. A time announced close to a return to Olympique Lyonnais, its training club, “KB9” – whose trial in the sextape case is currently being held – could be tempted by an experience in MLS. At least he didn’t close the door to a North American adventure: “I love the United States. Football is getting better and better there. But am I telling you that I will sign there? At the moment I am in Madrid», He affirmed. Karim Benzema is under contract with Real Madrid until June 2023.





SEE AS ​​WELL – The importance of Karim Benzema in the Clasicos

Read the full article here