Biden postpones declassification of secret archives on John F. Kennedy assassination

The White House explained in its statement that archivists had fallen behind in reviewing files due to the Covid-19 pandemic and needed time.

The declassification of new secret archives on the 1963 assassination in Dallas of former US President John F. Kennedy will be postponed for a year, US President Joe Biden announced on Friday.

“As the agencies have proposed that the declassification of all information in the archives be postponed, I certify that it will be until December 15, 2022“, Nearly 60 years after the assassination, wrote President Joe Biden in a statement.

In 2017, under the presidency of Donald Trump, the National Archives of the United States had declassified a series of files three times.

Lee Harvey Oswald, the only culprit?

This postponement is necessary “in order to prevent any attack on military security, intelligence operations, the maintenance of public order and the conduct of foreign relations“, Stressed President Biden.

He explained that all of these considerations appeared to be “more important than the general interest to see immediate declassification“.

The commission on the assassination of JFK, known as “Warren CommissionNamed after its president Earl Warren, then president of the Supreme Court of the United States, concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former marine commando who had lived in the Soviet Union, had acted alone in the assassination of President Kennedy .

But upon publication, the report’s findings had created controversy, with the commission’s work being criticized in later studies. A congressional commission subsequently concluded that JFK had “probably been murdered as a consequence of a conspiracy“.

