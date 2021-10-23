Biodiversity. In Mozambique, elephants are born helpless in response to poaching

Mathematical modeling put in place by biologist Shane Campbell-Staton, of Priceton University in the United States, asserts that this change is the result of the pressure of hunting. This would have modified the genome of these elephants which would give birth less to small ones provided with ivory, as a self-defense mechanism.

This is news that echoes Darwinist theories: according to a study in the journal Science, more and more female elephants are being born defenseless in Mozambique, a country where poachers hunted them extensively for their ivory during the civil war, between 1977 and 1992. While 18.5% of females were naturally deprived of tusks before the war, 33% of the 91 females born since the end of the war do not.

A change of diet

The ivory trade was used extensively to finance the civil war in Mozambique, and poaching had caused the elephant population to drop by 90%, from 2,500 animals to around 200 by the early 2000s.

Hunting has been blamed by various studies for causing genetic changes in animals. The size of the horns of the bighorn sheep in Canada, for example, has decreased by 20% in 20 years. And several researchers believe that fishing has reduced the size of certain species of fish.





This is a red flag in terms of taking control of humans as the dominant evolutionary force on the planet. Chris Darimont, scientist at the University of Victoria

But then, why are female elephants the only ones concerned? The work of Shane Campbell-Staton and his colleagues suggests that the mutation takes place on the X chromosome which is dominant in females.

“It is a warning signal in terms of taking in hand humans as the dominant evolutionary force on the planet”, develops Chris Darimont, a scientist from the University of Victoria, in Canada, quoted in the journal Nature. Because this genetic mutation would cause other changes: by examining the DNA in the excrements of the elephants of Mozambique, the researchers found that depending on the presence of tusks or not, the animals ate different plants. “Because elephants are key species, changes in their diet can change the flora landscape,” notes study co-author Robert Pringle, a biologist at Princeton. And these changes are likely to be imprinted over several decades, according to the researchers.