Bitcoin October 22, 2021 – Awaiting second dose

Will the $ 60,000 give way? Bitcoin (BTC) will normally close another day with a bearish daily candlestick, continuing to experience the post-ATH correction. The eyes of some analysts, however, remain riveted on the 6 figures in the coming months.

Bitcoin at $ 60,000: analysts and traders’ forecasts of $ 56,000 to $ 250,000

Bitcoin nears $ 60,000 on Bitfinex today, October 22, 2021. The day is bearish with a daily loss of 3.13% at the time of writing. Bitcoin is currently trading at $ 60,826.

How do the markets perceive this fall causing Bitcoin to lose the $ 61,000? Trader Michaël van de Poppe ” was observing this $ 64,000 area as a crucial level to break and the market failed so a corrective move is taking place. ” He considers the $ 56,000- $ 59,000 area “as a good place to buy Bitcoin. “

And although Bitcoin continues to experience a bearish correction after hitting a new ATH around $ 67,000, analysts taking a long-term perspective remain bullish. Bitcoin could, according to him, hit $ 250,000 at the end of January 2022, indicating that “the final momentum of BTC has ALWAYS been five degrees steeper than the momentum towards the mid-cycle peak” :





“This remains true so far. If this continues, and the $ 228K – $ 250K window is reached (the two most reliable fib-based targets historically)… It would happen at the end of January. It will be interesting to watch. “

New Bitcoin futures ETF: promising but not as impactful in the immediate future

The markets are in the red while the second Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States debuts on the Nasdaq. Digital asset manager Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF has opened at a price of $ 25.52 per share. The course of the latter has subsequently recorded a drop of 3.3%.

Despite the optimistic words of Valkyrie CEO, Leah Wald, indicating that “ this ETF Bitcoin Strategy is a big step forward for this asset class », The potentially positive impact of this exchange-traded fund has not been felt for the moment on the markets.

The ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) had set the New York Stock Exchange on fire from day one. We were not necessarily entitled to this bis repetita in the case of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

