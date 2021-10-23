Blas apologizes a posteriori to Kombouaré

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 most used Canaries

When Antoine Kombouaré was called to the bedside of FC Nantes on February 11, many feared for the future of Ludovic Blas. It is because it did not go well between the two men during their joint period at Guingamp, between 2016 and 2018. But in the end, there were no sparks. Better: the attacking midfielder has never shone as brightly as under the orders of Kanak. What has changed from one era to another, from one club to another? Blas explained it during the Cadré show on Free.

“I accept things more than when I was younger. When you’ve just arrived in the professional world, you want everything, right away. I was leaving the Euro, I had just won the Euro and I wanted to explode directly. Putting myself, between quotes, spades in the wheels by the coach when it was for my good, I did not accept it. IF I have matured? Yes well after… There are only idiots who do not think and change their mind! ”