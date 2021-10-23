Bonuses won in the Europa League Conference

October 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM by Thomas

The coveted trophy of the new Europa League Conference.

Last but not least of the French clubs entered in the European Cup, Stade Rennais is the only one to play in the Europa League Conference. This is all the more noticeable, as the tournament is in its very first edition, this means that the club which will win it will be “forever the first”, to use an expression dear to some, in the south of the country. France.





Stade Rennais plays in the first Europa League Conference

A first edition therefore, logically less lucrative than the other two older cups. Far, very far even from the figures of the Champions League, the bonuses distributed are also below those of the Europa League, which we observed, earlier today this Thursday, for the three tricolor teams involved.

At least 5.067 million euros guaranteed for the Bretons

Stade Rennais, the day after the 3rd day of the group stage, is already certain of winning 5.067 million euros, which comes as elsewhere, in other continental competitions, from the bonus common to all qualified teams ( 2.94 M €), performances in the group phase (two wins and one draw) and the coefficient share; Stade Rennais is ranked 18th here, in terms of European performances recorded over the last ten seasons.

First in their group and on course to qualify for the rest

These 5.067 million euros should increase significantly if the Breton club qualifies (and it is very important). By recalling, finally, that this calculation does not take into account the bonus in addition to the market pool, distributed according to the broadcasts on TV, at the end of the competition.











