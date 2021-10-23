More

    Brest: the compositions fell

    Ligue 1 continues this Saturday with the continuation of the 11th day. At home, Lille faces a Brest team in difficulty at the start of the season. The Mastiffs opt for a 4-4-2 with Ivo Grbic as the last bulwark. In front of him, Zeki Çelik, José Fonte, Tiago Djalo and Reinildo take their places. In the midfield, we find Timothy Weah, Benjamin André, Xeka and Angel Gomes while Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz are associated in attack.

    For its part, Brest is organized in a 4-2-3-1 with Marco Bizot in the cages. Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Hérelle and Jean-Kévin Duverne form the defense. The double pivot is provided by Haris Belkebla and Hugo Magnetti. Alone at the peak, Steve Mounié is supported by Franck Honorat, Romain Faivre and Jérémy Le Douaron.


    Follow the meeting on our live commentary

    The essays

    Lille: Grbic – Çelik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo – Weah, André, Xeka, Gomes – David, Yilmaz

    Brest: Bizot – Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Hérelle, Duverne – Belkebla, Magnetti – Honorat, Faivre, Le Douaron – Mounié

