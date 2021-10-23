Brittany Ferries to receive € 45 million state grant

Weakened by Brexit, the company had to close many lines between France and England and resorted to emergency measures put in place by the government.

The Brittany Ferries company, in great difficulty because of Brexit and the health crisis, will benefit from an exceptional State subsidy of 45 million euros, as well as the waiver of debts for a total of 16 million euros, announced Friday Matignon.

Read alsoBrittany Ferries sinks deeper into the crisis

“The State has decided to provide Brittany Ferries with aid in the form of a subsidy of 45 million euros”, indicates in a press release the office of Prime Minister Jean Castex. The State is counting on the Brexit adjustment reserve, the European fund to help companies most affected by Brexit, to take charge of this aid, he underlines, adding that it is part of the waiver of a 10 million euro debt from Ademe and six million euro aid from the Brittany region.





The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire announced on September 24, after agreement from the European Commission, state aid of 60 million euros for the shipping company, but in the form of a very long-term loan. The company based in Roscoff (Finistère) had to close many lines between France and England and resorted to emergency measures put in place by the government to reduce its costs, in particular partial unemployment and a loan guaranteed by the State (PGE) in the amount of 117 million euros. “For more than a year the State has been strongly mobilized to support Brittany Ferries, in order to ensure the sustainability of this company”, underlines Matignon. “The strengthening of the financial structure of Brittany Ferries is however necessary”, he adds, indicating that state support is “Conditional on the efforts of banks and other funders” the company “As part of the company’s financing plan and in particular for the financing of options for its vessels”.

“Excellent news”

“That’s excellent news”, congratulated AFP Jean-Marc Roué, president of Brittany Ferries. “The company today is able to say that its future and its sustainability are assured”, he added. “This grant reinforces an emblematic model of national know-how”, reacted for his part the Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin, highlighting the choice by the company “The French flag, the establishment in France and which leads to an economy of the entire Breton and Norman coastal territory”.

To see also – Images of the ferry stranded in the Baltic Sea with 430 people on board