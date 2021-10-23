“Can’t you pay?” : Lou Pernaut, without money, tells of a mishap

Everyone experiences mishaps but when you are a child of stars, it’s different! Lou Pernaut, daughter of Nathalie Marquay and Jean-Pierre Pernaut, shared a crazy story this October 22 in Do not touch My TV. The 18-year-old came to talk about her daily life as a “daughter of” on the set. Jade Leboeuf and Julien Castaldi were also present to answer questions from Cyril Hanouna and his columnists. The 47-year-old presenter asked his guests what their worst memory was.





Neither one nor two, Lou Pernaut replies: “One day, I was at the restaurant and I don’t know why, the waiter suddenly got up. There is a friend of mine who could not pay and I had not taken enough money … And there the waiter told me: ‘yes well, it’s okay, you’re the daughter of Jean-Pierre Pernaut, you can pay well!’ ” A funny mishap that left the young girl with a bitter taste.

Nevertheless, the one who shares her daily life with her 110,000 subscribers on Instagram, says that she has a very simple life. “I have a normal lifestyle, it is true that I am judged because I am on social networks but the jealous people I do not care, they do not know me …”