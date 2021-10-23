More

    Captain Marleau on France 2 crushes a "Dance with the stars" at the lowest on TF1

    The hearings of Friday, October 22, 2021 for the programs broadcast in the first part of the evening.

    With 6,293,000 viewers on average (31.4% of PDA) according to Médiamétrie, the unprecedented of season 4 of Captain Marleau, with Corinne Masiero and Pascal Légitimus, broadcast on France 2 totally outclassed “Dance with the stars”. The TF1 dance competition is in decline with 3,373,000 viewers on average only (17.1% of PDA) to follow the elimination of Wejdene, the lowest score of this season 11, down 600,000 viewers and 3.8% PDA within a week.

    On TNT, W9 got ahead of its direct competitors with the live broadcast of the women’s football match between France and Estonia counting for the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup. The crushing 11-0 victory for the players of Corinne Deacon captivated 835,000 viewers on average (4.3% of PDA).


