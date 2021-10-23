Carrefour announces doubling “inflation compensation” by 100 euros for its affected employees

This measure to support purchasing power was announced by Jean Castex on Thursday evening.

Following the announcement by Jean Castex Thursday evening of the payment of an “inflation allowance” of 100 euros for the French earning less than 2000 euros net per month, Carrefour has decided to make an additional gesture. Through the voice of its CEO Alexandre Bompard, the distribution group has indicated that it will double this aid for its employees concerned.

“Carrefour is committed to the purchasing power of its employees. Following the government’s announcements, I decided to double the inflation allowance and increase it to 200 euros for all the employees concerned at Carrefour.“Alexandre Bompard wrote on Twitter Thursday evening.

Announced by Jean Castex in the 20 Heures de TF1 newspaper in response to the soaring fuel prices and concerns about purchasing power, this tax-exempt bonus will be paid in one go, automatically, and will concern employees, the self-employed, the unemployed and beneficiaries of social minima, retirees, apprentices, as well as scholarship and tax-independent students. It should be distributed to employees at the end of December 2021, to civil servants in January 2022 and to retirees in February 2022.





85,000 employees concerned

Contacted, Carrefour specifies that “85,000 employees“, Of the 100,000 or so that the group has, will receive this bonus, or”all employees, almost all supervisors and some executives“. As announced by the government, it should be paid “a priori in December“. As for the employees of franchisees and stores under lease management, they are de facto not affected by the announcement of Alexandre Bompard, not being employees of the group. But they could be encouraged to do the same.

Many had indeed followed the policy of the company of payment of the exceptional bonus of 1000 euros to employees “second line“In the face of Covid-19, known as”premium MacronIn 2020. It had been distributed to 85,000 employees of the group. It was not renewed this year by Carrefour, angering the unions.

On the side of Système U, its president Dominique Schelcher indicated this Friday morning on RMC that the decision to imitate the initiative of Carrefour “will belong to each store owner“. The leader indeed underlined that System U had no power in the matter, being a “cooperative of independent traders“.

