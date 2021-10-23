CD Projekt Red (Cyberpunk 2077) acquires The Molasses Flood studio | Xbox one

CD Projekt Red announced that it has acquired US studio The Molasses Flood in a press release released today. This Boston-based studio created in 2014 is notably behind The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow, two good games focused on survival and construction.

CD Projekt Red’s resources at the service of an experienced and ambitious team

Indeed, The Molasses Flood team is made up of industry veterans who have worked on Rock Band, Guitar Hero, Bioshock or Halo. The latter developed The Flame in The Flood and Drake Hollow, two survival games released in 2016 and 2020 respectively, both available on Xbox.

Adam Kiciński, President and Co-Managing Director of CD Projekt, said in particular about this collaboration:

“We’re always on the lookout for teams that produce their games with heart. Molasses Flood members share our passion for video game development, they are experienced, quality driven and have great technological acumen. I am convinced that they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the group. “

Forrest Dowling, studio manager at The Molasses Flood, explains this about this acquisition by CD Projekt Red:





“From the inception of The Molasses Flood, our goal was to create games that touch and inspire people. When CD Projekt reached out to us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much larger audience through collaborating with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love. We could not be happier to continue our mission with the support of CD Projekt and its incredibly talented team ”.

In addition to this flattering communication between the two parties and this acquisition, The Molasses Flood will retain its current identity and will not be merged with the existing teams. The studio will work on its own project, based on one of the intellectual properties of CD Projekt. Details of this project will be announced shortly, without any specific deadline given in the press release.

This collaboration can be fruitful and the big studios seem to have understood the resource independent developers represent in the industry in 2021, to see if this confirms Matt Booty’s comments about the help provided by the big groups as part of the project. buyouts of small studios.