Chelsea crush Norwich and consolidate their leadership position / Premier League / J9 / Chelsea-Norwich (7-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Mount (8e, 85e SP and 90e+1), Hudson-Odoi (18e), James (42e), Chilwell (57e) and Aarons (62e CSC) for the Blues

Expulsion: Gibson (65e) for the Canaries

Porridge Canary Islands.

Unsurprisingly, this match of extremes between the leader and the Premier League red lantern has turned to demonstration for the Blues. Superior in all areas of the game, Chelsea players can now sit quietly on their couch to watch their competition. It only takes eight minutes for Mason Mount to take advantage of the windfall, and score his first goal of the season with a cross strike from the entrance to the area. (1-0, 8e). On the second action of the Londoners, Kovačić opens perfectly for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who does not hesitate to already double the bet (2-0, 18e). The Canary Islands are totally overwhelmed, the European champions control with confidence, and Krul must intervene to capture a new strike from Mount (30e). The Englishman is then at the bat to send his pal Reece James to garnish the notice board a little more (3-0, 42e).





The promoted must react, at least to raise his head, after the break. Édouard Mendy intervenes by tackling in front of the incoming Rashica after a loss of ball (53e), but the revolt will not come. Thomas Tuchel’s men continue the party with a great collective action, concluded from the left of the area by Chilwell, once again a scorer (4-0, 57e). Visitors abdicate and play bad luck on this Hudson-Odoi center blocked in its own goal by Aarons (5-0, 62e), before Gibson commits the irreparable with a tackle very late on Reece James (65e). In an end to the game more one-sided than ever, Chelsea multiplied the opportunities (77e, 79e, 80e), and Mason Mount finally offers himself a hat-trick, on the penalty first (6-0, 85e), then on a Loftus-Cheek service then (7-0, 90e+1).

This great English football weekend is off to a strong start.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy – Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger – James, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek, 64e), Kovačić, Chilwell – Hudson-Odoi (Ziyech, 70e), Mount – Havertz (Barkley, 70e). Coach: Thomas Tuchel.

Norwich (3-5-2): Krul – Kabak, Hanley, Gibson – Aarons, Normann, Giannoúlis (Williams, 46e), Lees-Melou (Rashica, 46e), McLean – Sargent (Omobamidele, 69e), Pukki. Coach: Daniel Farke.