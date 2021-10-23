Chelsea-Norwich City: the official line-ups

This Saturday, Premier League leaders Chelsea receive the Norwich City red lantern at Stamford Bridge, as part of the 9th day of the English championship. Injured in the Champions League against Malmö FF, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are forfeited for this meeting. It is therefore quite naturally Kai Havertz who occupies the forefront of the Blues attack. In the three-way defense, Trevoh Chalobah is aligned from the start.

The Canaries, last in the standings with only two small points and a goal difference of -14, operate in a system with a three-way defense. The former Aiglon Pierre Lees-Melou holds in the middle, just like the iconic Teemu Pukki in front.

Team compositions:

Chelsea: Mendy – Chalobah, Silva, Rüdiger – James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell – Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount

Norwich City: Krul – Aarons, Kabak, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis – Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean – Sargent, Pukki