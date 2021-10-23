China: growth catches cold



Power cuts are now affecting some twenty provinces, among the most dynamic in the country. (© Noel Celis / AFP)

With a resurgence of the Covid and the Evergrande case, certain engines of Chinese growth are failing.



After the Wuhan virus, named after the city that would be at the origin of the pandemic, a new Asian flu? We can legitimately ask the question in view of the latest figures published by the National Bureau of Statistics.





In the third quarter, China’s gross domestic product only grew “only” by 4.9% year on year, after growth of 7.9% in the second quarter and a surge of 18.3% in the first. .

The deceleration of the world’s second largest economic power, behind the United States, is therefore noticeable and greater than anticipated by the market. Above all, if we refer to the previous quarter, activity is almost stable, with an advance limited to 0.2%, its weakest pace for a year.

Sources of contamination

The reasons for this deceleration from one quarter to the next? “They are primarily due to the effects of the rigorous confinements put in place to counter cases of contagion due to the virus, but also to the slowdown in the real estate sector, and finally to the effects of the energy crisis”, explains Sebastian Paris Horvitz, director of the research at La Banque Postale Asset Management.

In fact, with the appearance of new sources of contamination in several provinces, such as that of Jiangsu, which borders the city of Shanghai, Beijing decided this summer to locally reconfine hundreds of thousands of

