China passes law to reduce homework for schoolchildren

Local authorities should “strengthen their supervision in order to reduce the burden on students in terms of homework and extracurricular lessons,” the New China agency reported.

A law that should delight Chinese schoolchildren. China voted on a law on Saturday 23 October to limit homework and extracurricular classes. The initiative intends to reduce the heavy pressure weighing on students. In the name of youth protection, the Chinese government has enacted in recent months several paternalistic rules aimed at combating activities that it considers harmful for the development of the child.

He had already banned minors from playing online games for more than three hours a week to fight addiction and had drastically reduced the use of private tutoring lessons. In recent weeks, the government has also taken more ideological steps against celebrity idolatry, TV shows deemed “vulgar” and the artists “effeminate”.





From now on, local authorities will have to “strengthen their supervision in order to reduce the burden on students in terms of homework and extracurricular lessons”The New China Agency reported, citing the law passed by the Chinese Parliament on Saturday. This law known as “promotion of family education” will come into force on January 1st.

The school system is very selective in China. The Chinese have been preparing from childhood for the passage, at age 18, of the university entrance examination, which determines whether or not the student can enter higher education and in which establishment. In this context, many parents spend fortunes to place their children in the best schools or to enroll them in private lessons, which takes a toll on their finances and on the health of their offspring.