Claude Puel (Saint-Étienne) after the draw against Angers: “A huge heart”

Claude Puel (coach of Saint-Étienne), at the microphone of Amazon after the draw against Angers (2-2) : “I congratulated my players at the end of the match. They demonstrated a huge heart, first by keeping the wire despite the time difference (the kick-off was delayed because of the sling of the Stéphanois supporters, editor’s note), staying focused. They made a very good start, with a lot of play, we stifled our opponent. It’s a shame not to materialize in these highlights. The scenario of our last matches is repeating itself. But faced with these headwinds, they showed abnegation, they did not let go until the end. They were in unison, there was a big osmosis. They wanted to win this game. It’s deserved to come back to the score and I think we lost two points given the appearance of the match.
“My position is that of a coach who is close to his players”
(on Khazri, scorer from a free kick) It shows efficiency. He concretizes the debauchery of energy around him. It is important because it is a player who has a slightly different gesture, who surprises the opponent. At the moment, he is good, he is a leader. In the locker room it is important. (on his uncertain future) I stay focused on my players. There are a lot of young players, they are going through difficult but very formative things. I saw a lot of quality today (Friday). My position is that of a coach who is close to his players. What interests me, at times like this, is to always remain pragmatic, professional, be close to my players and see them raise their heads as they did today. There is a quality group and if we manage to move up the standings, things will happen naturally. “