Claude Puel (Saint-Étienne) after the draw against Angers: “A huge heart”

(on Khazri, scorer from a free kick) It shows efficiency. He concretizes the debauchery of energy around him. It is important because it is a player who has a slightly different gesture, who surprises the opponent. At the moment, he is good, he is a leader. In the locker room it is important. (on his uncertain future) I stay focused on my players. There are a lot of young players, they are going through difficult but very formative things. I saw a lot of quality today (Friday). My position is that of a coach who is close to his players. What interests me, at times like this, is to always remain pragmatic, professional, be close to my players and see them raise their heads as they did today. There is a quality group and if we manage to move up the standings, things will happen naturally. “