    Claudine Maraton, leader of the UTS-UGTG, taken into custody then released at the Basse-Terre police station

    Claudine Maraton, secretary general of UTS, UGTG was arrested in the parking lot of the CHBT, then taken into custody at the Basse-Terre police station.

    Claudine Maraton, secretary general of UTS, UGTG was arrested this morning (October 22) in the parking lot of the CHBT. The secretary general of UTS-UGTG was taken to the Basse-Terre police station, where the UGTG is now mobilized.

    Claudine Maraton, the general secretary of the UTS-UGTG (Union of health workers, trade union section of the General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe), was arrested, then taken to the central police station of Basse-Terre, this Friday 22 October 2021.

    The police intervened to free access to the Basse-Terre Hospital Center (CHBT), occupied by the unions for several days, in their fight against the vaccine obligation and the health pass.

    After a scramble, the union representative was arrested and handcuffed. The UGTG subsequently organized a press conference in front of the CHBT.


    UTS-UGTG activists subsequently went to the police station to show their support for Claudine Maraton.

    At 4:05 p.m., Claudine Marathon was released

    Trade unionists came to support their general secretary – DR


