Claudine Maraton, leader of the UTS-UGTG, taken into custody then released at the Basse-Terre police station

Claudine Maraton, secretary general of UTS, UGTG was arrested in the parking lot of the CHBT, then taken into custody at the Basse-Terre police station.

The police intervened to free access to the Basse-Terre Hospital Center (CHBT), occupied by the unions for several days, in their fight against the vaccine obligation and the health pass.

After a scramble, the union representative was arrested and handcuffed. The UGTG subsequently organized a press conference in front of the CHBT.





UTS-UGTG activists subsequently went to the police station to show their support for Claudine Maraton.

At 4:05 p.m., Claudine Marathon was released