College Girl Dies After Hot Dog Swallowing Contest In USA

A 20-year-old student is said to have suffocated to death following a hot dog gobbling contest this Saturday in Somerville, near Boston (United States). Madelyn “Madie” Lee Nicpon was studying at nearby Tufts University, reports NBC News.

She would have died eating too quickly. The objective of the charity competition was indeed to gobble up as many hot dogs as possible in a given time. Local authorities, however, have not confirmed how the American was killed.

The tributes of his comrades

The university said the victim had been taken care of on the spot by the emergency services, who administered a cardiac massage to him. She was taken to a first hospital and then transferred to another establishment where she passed away this Sunday afternoon. His funeral will take place on October 23.





Nearly 3,000 Tufts University students took part in a candlelight vigil on campus that same evening to pay their last respects to Madelyn Lee Nicpon. The latter was a member of the university lacrosse team. “We will miss you but we will not forget you,” wrote her teammates on the sports training Instagram account.