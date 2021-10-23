Consumption. 425 euros on average for glasses, but it is possible to reduce the bill to 0





In France, 70% of the population needs to correct their eyesight, but 30% do not do so because of a lack of care but also because of the price, according to 60 million consumers. And for good reason: on average, a pair of glasses, lenses and frames costs 425 euros. A huge investment that must be renewed every two years. But in France, we are fortunate to have a health system that allows us to equip ourselves with quality glasses, without breaking the bank. As long as you do your research. About 100 euros of remaining charge, how to do less? “Thanks to the French reimbursement system and the mutual insurance company, we manage to be reimbursed for more than 70% of the total, and the remainder is on average 95 euros”, explains Sophie Coisne, who coordinated the creation of the new magazine. special edition of the association entirely devoted to the question. “Can we still lower this bill? Of course,” says the specialist. And this thanks to a few tips. Here are five. 1 / Opt for the 100% health system The 100% health system set up a year ago obliges opticians to offer a “glasses” formula fully reimbursed by social security: in each store there is a choice of at least 17 frames, in two colors, for adults and children, at 30 euros, which you can obtain for free with the carte vitale. The pair of optical glasses including three treatments (slimming, anti-scratch and anti-reflection) is also free with this program, whatever your correction (astigmatism, hyperopia, myopia, presbyopia).

All single vision or multifocal lenses for presbyopia are reimbursed, even though the latter are particularly expensive, up to 340 euros per unit. According to 60 million consumers, one in three seniors does not have suitable glasses.

100% healthy: more than one in two opticians don’t talk about it or sell it badly The glasses offered through 100% health and their treatment “are suitable for 95% of the population”, according to Sophie Coisne. So it may not be worth paying for the latest glasses if your daily life or your job does not require it. “The opticians’ unions considered that they were good and up to standard, so there is no reason to denigrate this system,” explains the journalist. Yet only 15% of French people benefited from this advantage in 2020, when similar devices for teeth or poor hearing are used by 30 to 52% of consumers. These mixed results are due to the lack of knowledge of the customers, who are also not directed towards the free option by the opticians.

“According to a study by the Repression of Fraud, 60% of opticians do not talk about it or sell it badly. So we played mystery shoppers in five brands, and our observation is that we must really remain vigilant, because indeed many do not talk about it or do not present the frames “, warns Sophie Coisne. However, informing the customer or presenting him with a 100% health quote is a legal obligation.

2 / Don’t take unnecessary options For the association for the defense of consumers, buying glasses is like buying a washing machine. You have to find out about the glasses and the treatments you need, compare the prices… But, above all, you should always ask the optician if he does not have a cheaper option that could also be suitable. “The optician is a professional, but he is also a salesman and you must not get carried away by his speech”. Some anti-blue light treatments, for example, are expensive and are no longer useful at a time when many screens already have a filter to correct it. 3 / Go through the partner network of your mutual insurance company Having a mutual insurance company is almost a prerequisite for those who want more choice, with branded frames, while reducing their out-of-pocket expenses as much as possible. Social security only reimburses 9 cents. The magazine scrutinized 24 complementary health contracts, in all ranges. No doubt, the rest to charge remains high when the complementary is entry or mid-range. To be well reimbursed, you have to pay more, or go through the optician network partner of your mutual, which sometimes allows you to get your glasses without paying a cent. 4 / Make a mix between two offers The magazine also advises, if a slightly more expensive frame has caught your eye, to use your mutual fund to get reimbursed, while taking the free 100% health lenses, or vice versa, by choosing a 100% health frame. and free glasses. It is possible to combine two offers. If you still like your frame, you can still only have the lenses changed. 5 / Test new opticians at low prices New opticians have entered the optical market in recent years with the aim of offering fashionable and inexpensive frames that appeal to young people in particular. Polette, Jimmy Fairly, Droit de Regard or Lunette pour tous “provide quality material (…) despite popular belief”, according to Sophie Coisne. For 30 to 50 euros, you can buy trendy glasses, with lenses from 0 euros if you have simple myopia, basic treatments included. But be careful here too to find out because prices can climb up to 400 euros depending on its correction.