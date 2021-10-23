Conversion bonus and ecological bonus: the amount of aid maintained for changing vehicles

News See my news

The conversion bonus and the ecological bonus are maintained at the same levels as at present until July 1, 2022. (© mmphoto / AdobeStock)

The day after the announcement of the payment of an “inflation allowance” of 100 euros to cope with the rising fuel prices, the government is pursuing its objective of encouraging energy transition.

The conversion bonus and the ecological bonus to acquire a cleaner vehicle are thus extended, at the same level as currently, until July 1, 2022, announced on franceinfo this Friday, October 22, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili.

Thus, motorists who wish to opt for a cleaner vehicle will be able to continue to benefit from a conversion bonus “up to 5,000 euros” and an ecological bonus “up to 6,000 euros”.

We need to change our habits so as not to depend on unmanageable increases in oil. We need long-term measures that will allow France and the French to no longer suffer from these perpetual increases. Barbara pompiliMinister of Ecological Transition

What is the ecological bonus?

Since the Grenelle de l’Environnement in 2007, it is possible to obtain an ecological bonus to finance part of the purchase or rental of an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

The amount of the bonus, awarded without income conditions, varies according to the price and type of vehicle (electric, plug-in hybrid, car, van, etc.), within the limit of 27% of the purchase price, recalls the service- site. public.fr.

Thereby, for a used vehicle, the bonus is 1,000 euros. He can climb up to 6,000 euros for a new electric car.

This amount was increased to 7,000 euros at the start of the health crisis, then reduced by 1,000 euros on July 1, 2021. This bonus was to be further reduced by 1,000 euros on January 1, 2022, to reach a ceiling of 5,000. euros.





But the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire had from Wednesday October 20 clarified on BFMTV that this next reduction in the bonus would be postponed. It will therefore be after July 1, 2022, the Minister of Ecological Transition confirmed on Friday.

What is the conversion bonus?

The conversion bonus, for its part, allows you to replace (in purchase or rental) your old polluting vehicle with a newer, new or used one, cleaner (electric, plug-in hybrid or thermal classified Crit’air 1).

This premium concerns cars, vans, 2 or 3 motorized wheels or electric quadricycles. Its amount, which depends on household income, can range from 1,500 to 5,000 euros, within the limit of 80% of the purchase price, details service-public.fr.

The old vehicle, diesel registered before 2011 or gasoline registered before 2006, must be scrapped. This conversion premium is cumulative under certain conditions with the ecological bonus.

How to benefit from this aid?

To benefit from this aid, two scenarios:

Either the amount of the ecological bonus or the conversion bonus is directly deducted from the price of the vehicle by the professional.

Either it will be refunded to you if you request it after the purchase or rental of the vehicle. The request for assistance must be made within 6 months at the latest after the date of invoicing (or date of payment of the first rent in case of rental).

Note that a bonus can also be granted for the acquisition of a new electrically assisted bicycle (up to 200 euros) or a new cargo bike (up to 1,000 euros). The purchase of an electrically assisted bicycle is also eligible for the conversion bonus (up to 1,500 euros) in exchange for scrapping a polluting car or van.

All the conditions for benefiting from this aid and the formulation of requests can be carried out directly via the dedicated site Prime for the conversion of vehicles and ecological bonus 2021. A simulator to test its eligibility is also available there.

