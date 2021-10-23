Covid-19: a possible increased risk of myocarditis with Moderna after the second dose

The risk / benefit balance is always positive. But the results of a report conducted by the Regional Pharmacovigilance Centers of Lille and Besançon show that there is, potentially, an increased risk of myocarditis with the Moderna vaccine.

Out of 10 million injections performed, 106 cases of myocarditis have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign. The most common symptoms of myocarditis are similar to those of the flu – fever, headache, sore throat … – but in the most severe cases, chest pain can be added. , arrhythmia or shortness of breath on exertion and even at rest.

“The notification rate is higher among boys under 30, especially after the second injection and in the age group between 18 and 24,” said the report released on Friday. The breakdown is the same for Pfizer, although the rates are much lower.



In the 12-17 age group, the figures “suggest the same conclusions, but they are still too preliminary to be able to conclude a potential difference between the two RNA vaccines”, adds the document.

Already suspended for recalls

The document specifies that “French pharmacovigilance data suggest that, in a population under 30, Spikevax (the Moderna vaccine) is potentially associated with a higher frequency of myocarditis, especially in men and after the second injection ”. “These new data do not to date call into question the benefit / risk ratio of vaccines against Covid-19”, comments for its part the National Medicines Safety Agency.