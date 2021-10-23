Covid-19: Faced with a sharp rise in cases, Austria threatens to confine the unvaccinated





It is a radical measure that Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg threatened to put in place as soon as the health situation in Austria continues to deteriorate. After an emergency meeting with his ministers, the conservative explained in a video message that confinement could be imposed again for those infected, but also for those who have not yet been vaccinated. This measure should be implemented if the situation continues to deteriorate and the Austrian resuscitation services reach 30% occupancy. For the moment, 11.2% of beds are occupied, or 224 out of 2,000 beds in the country.

“We are about to find ourselves facing a pandemic of unprotected and unvaccinated people”Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg warned Friday evening as a preamble to this measure, intended to prevent the whole country from being confined. “One thing is also clear: there will be no containment for those vaccinated”, he warned. In recent days, Austria has been facing a resurgence of the epidemic. According to data from the Austrian Minister of Health, Covid cases are on the rise with 2,869 new infections recorded on average every day. This represents a 38% increase in infections. Currently, 794,982 cases have been recorded in this country of 8.9 million inhabitants. Despite this sharp increase in cases, the situation in intensive care units still remains stable.

Austria had implemented a health pass in the spring, allowing it to have a little over 60% of its citizens fully vaccinated. However, his campaign is starting to lag behind, so much so that the health pass is gradually hardened. Since the beginning of October, unvaccinated people can no longer access stadiums and performance halls, even with a negative test.

