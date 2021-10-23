Covid-19: Germany worried about the increase in the incidence rate to the highest since mid-May

The incidence rate of the COVID-19 epidemic in Germany rose to 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days on Saturday, to the highest since mid-May.



While France fears the arrival of the fifth wave, Germany is seeing its incidence rate progressing dangerously. This rate of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants has long been considered in Germany as the threshold from which a strict containment must be triggered but the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, wanted to be reassuring on Saturday on this subject, estimating that the country was better equipped to face the disease thanks to vaccination.

However, he hinted that certain distancing rules such as wearing a mask or limiting indoor activities for unvaccinated people would remain in effect until spring.

A total of 15,145 new infections have been identified in the last 24 hours in the country, against 4,196 a week earlier, said the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases. The seven-day incidence rate was 95 on Friday and around 70 a week ago.





A total of 95,077 dead since the start of the epidemic

The number of daily deaths from Covid rose to 86 on Saturday, for a total of 95,077 deaths since the start of the epidemic.

The federal authorities and the Länder are currently in the process of discuss the end of the state of health emergency on November 25, which will be accompanied by the automatic lifting of the restrictions put in place against the disease unless an extension is voted by Parliament.

“We can definitely better, much better cope with higher incidences without overloading the health care system, because many people are already vaccinated,” Jens Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Saturday.

Increasing pressure on hospitals

The minister then referred to a “transition from a state of emergency to a state of caution and then to a state of normality, probably in the spring, if there is no new variant”. However, he observed that due to the increase in contamination, pressure was increasing on hospitals in certain Länder such as Saxony and Thuringia, which have lower vaccination rates.

About two-thirds of Germans have a full vaccination schedule.