Covid-19 in France: 23 new deaths, the decline continues in hospitals

• 6,291 positive cases in 24 hours, compared to 4,899 last Saturday (❗️first day with the end of reimbursement for tests for some unvaccinated)

• The moving average goes back above 5,000 cases per day: 5,084, + 9% in one week (logarithmic scale below)

1/3 pic.twitter.com/sSsrf3UoYH

– Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 23, 2021