Covid-19 in France: 23 new deaths, the decline continues in hospitals

According to the latest report from Public Health France, 6,348 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in the country this Saturday against 6,400 Friday and 6,437 last Saturday. Of these patients, 184 were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.
The number of seriously affected people remains stable: with 42 new entries in critical care services, 1,007 people are being treated this Saturday in these units reserved for the most severe cases. They were 1010 the day before, 1091 seven days ago. In the past 24 hours, 23 people have died after being infected with Covid-19. Since the start of the epidemic, 117,441 people have died in France.
Public health France has counted 6,291 positive cases in the past 24 hours. They were 4,899 last Saturday, the first day with the end of reimbursement of tests for some unvaccinated people.
Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51,050,944 people have received at least one injection, or 75.7% of the total population, according to the Directorate General of Health (DGS). and 49,818,798 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, or 73.9% of the total population.