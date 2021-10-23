Covid-19 Occitanie report: drop in hospitalizations, the region facing the challenge of co-vaccination

The decline in hospitalizations continues but at a slower pace, while the ARS encourages vaccination against Covid-19 and influenza, which starts today.

This Friday, October 22, 492 patients are being hospitalized as a result of Covid-19, two less than Tuesday. Regarding patients in intensive care and critical care, there are currently 80, or 10 months than three days ago.

Finally, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) mentions 6 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus in three days, for a total of 5,215 deaths in hospital since the start of the epidemic in March 2020.





Flu vaccination starts today

In addition, the ARS Occitanie insists in its bulletin on the importance of the vaccination campaign against the seasonal flu which starts today, “while a co-circulation of influenza viruses and SARS-COV2 (Covid-19 ) cannot be excluded “.

She goes on to explain that “the additional challenge this year is to encourage target audiences to be vaccinated against the flu while the anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign continues”. The reason is simple:

The fragile people targeted by the flu vaccine recommendations *, are the same as those likely to develop a severe form of Covid-19.

Considering this, the Haute Autorité de Santé recommends the co-administration of the flu and Covid-19 vaccines.