Covid-19: the anxiety of the French reaches a level close to that of the first confinement

PSYCHOLOGY – According to the CoviPrev survey published on October 21 and which follows the evolution of the mental health of the French since the start of the epidemic, mental health indicators have deteriorated compared to July.

If the health situation in France seems to be maintained at a stable level, especially in metropolitan France, this is not the case for the mental health of the French. Indeed, Public Health France has observed since the start of the school year a deterioration of certain indicators, which show in particular an increase in anxiety and depression. Thus, 26% of French people show signs of an anxious state and 16% of them have presented symptoms of a depressive state. Among those questioned, 9% declared a state of both depression and anxiety.

Anxiety states on the rise

If the situation does not change significantly compared to the last wave studied, that is to say from August 31 to September 7, the mental health of the French has deteriorated considerably compared to what had been observed in the month. July. The CoviPrev survey has thus noted since the start of the school year an increase in depressive states and anxious states with an increase of three and seven points respectively. At 26%, the level of anxiety states almost reached the level that had been observed during the first confinement, which was then located at 27%. This is not the case with depressive states, which remain lower than that observed during this period, but which has been following a trend since July. “significant”, according to the bulletin of Public Health France after having decreased between April and July. The survey, which polls a representative panel of 2,000 people over the age of 18 on the internet every month, also observes that the percentage of people showing sleep problems has also increased sharply and is even at a higher level than that observed. during the first confinement, with 70% of French people declaring sleep disorders, against 59% last July, and 20% in March 2020.

Last indicator studied, the prevalence of suicidal thoughts. The level has remained stable since the 1st measurement point, last February, but remains at a high level, since it is located at 10%. Conversely, 5% of French people declared having had suicidal thoughts during the year during the period outside the epidemic (Health Barometer 2017). Whatever the indicator considered, the profiles of the population most in difficulty are the unemployed, people declaring a history of psychological disorder as well as those declaring a difficult financial situation. If the epidemiological bulletin issued by Public Health France does not explain the reasons for this deterioration in mental health in the country, it recalls that “the health crisis has had a lasting and significant impact on the mental health of the population”. “In the presence of signs of depression (sadness, loss of interest, energy) or anxiety (tension, irritability), it is important to inquire and talk about it in order to be advised on the aids and the available solutions “, recalls the national agency. A toll-free number is open at 0 800 130 00 and the Psycom site also provides information on the subject.

