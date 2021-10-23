Cristiano Ronaldo’s scathing response to his detractors!

What follows after this advertisement

A return that is inevitably eagerly awaited. Having left Manchester United in 2009 for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to return to Old Trafford this summer after three seasons with Juventus (2018-2021). The number 7, who signed a contract until June 2023 with the Red Devils, then made a thunderous comeback with a brace against Newcastle in the Premier League, a goal against Young Boys in the Champions League and another against West Ham in the league, all in one week. But since then, the performance of the Portuguese international has fallen slightly and criticism is starting to rain across the Channel.

With six goals scored in all competitions in eight matches (5 in the Premier League, 3 in the Champions League), Cristiano Ronaldo nevertheless has a more than correct record under the colors of Mancun this season, but the latter is the target of criticism especially concerning his defensive retreat. Before the shock against Liverpool this Sunday (5.30 p.m., 9th day of PL, to be followed live on FM), the former player of the Old Lady curtly responded to his haters with Sky Sports : “I know when the team needs my help defensively. But my role in this club is to win, to help the team to win and to score goals. The defensive side is part of my job. ” A smooth start to the interview before much sharper statements.





“I’m going to shut some mouths again!”

“People who don’t want to see this is because they don’t like me, but to be honest I’m 36, I win everything, so am I going to worry about people who say bad things about me? I sleep well at night. I go to bed with my conscience very healthy. Keep it up because I will still be shutting mouths and winning things. (…) Critics are always part of the job. It doesn’t worry me. And I consider it a good thing to be honest. If they worry about me or talk about me, it’s because they still know my potential and my value in football. So that’s a good thing. I will give you an example: if you are in a school and you are the best pupil, you ask the worst pupil if he likes the best, he will answer you that he does not like him », sent CR7! But the Portuguese international (182 caps, 115 goals) did not stop there.

“Everyone knows me. I’ve always been like this, I’m not going to change now with my age. I will always give 100% for this club and my reactions are part of who I am. I don’t want to hurt anyone. I know there will be looks on me because of who I am, what I achieve, what I earn. They don’t want to give me credit for good things. They will always find the wrong things, but for me that’s okay. Life is a constant lesson and I always learn from my mistakes, trying to improve in the next game. ” Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to release the sulphate and his words are likely to cause a stir around the world.