critic who treats the western like never before

Cookie & Lucy

After having magnificently illustrated herself in the genre of the western with the very atypical The Last Track, Kelly Reichardt had marked a break with the American West, notably by moving away from the side of the ecological thriller with Night Moves (Grand Prix of the Deauville festival in 2013), or on the side of the choral story with Some women, a drama worn by a quartet of fabulous actresses, including Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, or Michelle Williams, her favorite actress since Wendy and Lucy.

But we cannot say that the western was totally absent during this aside in his filmography, since it is also a question of ceding a territory in Some women, in which one of the four protagonists, Jamie (Lily Gladstone), is a young woman of Indian origin, working on a ranch. The western and its vast expanses have always been present in Kelly Reichardt’s cinema, it is therefore natural that the director ends up returning to the genre which serves as the source of her work, with probably her most radical feature film and stripped of a purely formal point of view, but also in her narration which announces d straight away its content at the beginning of the film.

Indeed, First Cow opens up to the present, in our contemporary era, where a young woman discovers, while walking her dog in an Oregon forest, the skeletons of two corpses which rest in peace side by side, barely buried underground.

A cow story

A discovery that takes us back to the beginning of the 19th century (in 1820, more precisely), in a territory under construction, populated by Indians and workers, among which we follow a certain Cookie (John Magaro, second knife of American cinema who finds his first main role here), a cook in charge of feeding the trappers who meets King Lu (Orion Lee, seen in particular in Star Wars: The Last Jedi), a Chinese immigrant in search of the American dream.

A meeting which will be born a great friendship, following the arrival of the first cow on the territory of Oregon, imported by the local Chief Factor (the very British Toby Jones), in order to provide for his personal consumption. The first cow in the territory will then make the happiness of the two friends, who decide to start a donut business by going to milk the animal illegally during the night.

A so British Toby Jones

The reputation of their delicious pastries eventually rose to the ears of the English notable, won over by these cakes made from the milk of his own cow, who ends up calling on their services for a reception in his home.

From this story inspired by real events and moreover quite simple in its narration, Kelly Reichardt tells us neither more nor less the birth of capitalism by literally returning to the foundations of the American land. She criticizes a system built on the backs of the first workers who worked on the territory whose roots Reichardt questions with great intelligence.

When you feel that you are there just to cook





The Last Draft

But beyond the relationship between the cow and the cook, which binds a fusional bond with the animal through the practice of milking, First Cow Also tells us a story of heartbreaking friendship between an American and an immigrant. A relationship whose echo obviously resonates with the news of an America in the post-Trump era, which is told to us with an admirable economy of plans.

Working her frames sparingly, based in particular on long still shots where the filmmaker lets her camera turn to capture the small chances of the daily life of her two characters (like this cohabitation in a small cabin in the woods), Kelly Reichardt offers his western a form stripped of all Hollywood conventions, whose aesthetic is unlike any other proposal of the genre. Bias who makes First Cow a radical, demanding cinema object, which operates according to its own rules and its own dynamics, giving it a unique identity in the current American independent cinema landscape.

A moving story of friendship (and flight)

Despite the programmatic aspect of its starting point, which makes us fully aware that we are following two characters whose doom has already been sealed, Kelly Reichardt manages to make her duo made up of marginal heroes specific to her cinema endearing, who constantly tries to catch the train of a moving American dream that is inaccessible to them.

The last shot of the feature film completes this story of heartbreaking friendship, where the two friends fall asleep side by side while waiting for time to pass and do its job like the executioner of capitalism of his time. The filmmaker thus infuses First Cow a sweet melancholy which makes it, behind its rough staging, theone of the most moving American films of this year 2021, and even of recent years.