Dance with the stars 2021: Anthony Colette is injured live

The sixth premium of Dance with the stars was broadcast this Friday, October 22 on TF1 and in addition to a new elimination, it was also the scene of some unforeseen events.

What twists and turns! Friday, October 22, the sixth Dance with the Stars 2021 bonus, still presented by Camille Combal, was broadcast on TF1, and it turned out to be particularly difficult for all the duets still in the running. Indeed this week, everyone is in the hot seat with an obligation to reach at least 30 points if they do not want to meet face to face. In the middle of a fierce competition and ever more concentrated duets, actress Lucie Lucas and professional dancer Anthony Colette set off on a salsa to the rhythm of Don’t go yet, a song by Camila Cabello that clearly motivated Lucie Lucas. The latter is indeed delighted to “no longer be a depressed couple“thanks to a dynamic title.

If the couple did rather well, that did not prevent a small accident to disturb Anthony Colette at the end of the service. As the duo approach Camille Combal before hearing the jury’s deliberations, Anthony Colette visibly rubs his eye before answering the presenter’s question by saying “I don’t know, I got something in my eye. I took something in the eye, it broke me but it’s okay. Okay okay”. And Lucie Lucas to specify: “He took a glitter or a frill “. Not enough to penalize their performance, but embarrassing enough to be noticed by Camille Combal.

A service that is not sufficiently fluid

While the various jurors gave their opinion, highlighting in particular the lack of fluidity of Lucie Lucas who, according to François Alu, should move his pelvis more – “we want it to swing more“- Anthony Colette injured in the eye So continued to rub the latter, hoping to bring out the glitter guilty of his pain. Finally, the duo formed by Anthony Colette and Lucie Lucas only collected 24 points: 7 from Jean-Paul Gaultier, 5 from Denitsa Ikonomova and 6 points from François Alu and Chris Marques, not enough to ensure their avoid the face to face after which they were still saved by the judges.

