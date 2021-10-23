Dance with the stars 2021: who was eliminated this Friday?

Eight celebrities were still in the running in the new season of Dance with the stars at the launch of the new premium, Friday, October 22, 2021. Only, at the end of the evening, a star has definitely left the adventure.

The still competing amateur dancers once again outdid themselves to impress the judges and the audience. in Dance with the stars. Friday, October 22, 2021, TF1 broadcast a new premium. While there were still eight personalities at the start of the evening, they were only seven at the end. A new rule has come to intensify the competition and put pressure on the star again. Indeed, all the candidates were in Hot Seat at the start of the program, even before their performance. This place, which all couples dread, was normally reserved for the worst dancers of the evening. To be able to get out of it and thus not go to the final face-to-face, they had to obtain more than thirty points by the members of the jury.

At the end of all services, five couples failed to get such a high grade and therefore played their place during the formidable face-to-face. They were Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascale, Wejdene and Samuel Texier, Michou and Elsa Bois, Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette as well as Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby. The other three duos formed by Tayc and Fauve Hautot, Dita von Teese and Christophe Licata and finally Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac managed to hit the mark and seduce the members of the jury.

The judges decided to save Lucie Lucas once again

At the end of the last event of the evening, a pair was therefore obliged to leave the adventure. Firstly, Aurélie Pons and Michou were saved by the public. The judges of the show therefore had the choice of saving the actress Lucie Lucas or the singer Wejdene. They finally decided on the one who plays Clem in the hit series.. It is therefore Wejdene and his partner, Samuel Texier, who were eliminated.

