Dance with the stars: Aurélie Pons still saved, the family Here everything starts very mobilized

These are complicated days that live Aurelie Pons. On October 13, the 25-year-old actress lost her dad, whom she nicknamed “Paupé”. Despite this painful ordeal, she decided to continue her adventure Dance with the stars. After a hailed performance last week, Aurélie Pons and her partner Adrien Caby, however, failed to bluff the jury on Friday October 22 and were sent to Face-to-Face. Fortunately, and for the second time, the pair was largely saved by the public at the time of the votes and it is Wejdene who was eliminated. Very supported by his fans, Aurélie Pons was also supported by his costars ofHere it all begins.





Indeed, several of them have made the trip to studio 217 in Paris to encourage her and discover her beautiful waltz live, starting with Clément Rémiens with whom she forms a couple in the daily fiction of TF1 and Terence Telle . Recall that the interpreter of Maxime Delcourt-Bertrand is familiar with the parquet of Dance with the stars since he won season 9 with Denitsa Ikonomova in 2018. The dancer turned judge has also shared their nice reunion in story Instagram. Terence Telle competed the same year with Fauve Hautot.



Besides Clément Rémiens, three other actors fromHere it all begins left Sète to applaud Aurélie Pons, namely Tom Darmon (he plays Tom Azem), Lucien Belves Mariani (he plays Lucien) and Sarah fitri (she plays Marta). All unveiled some behind-the-scenes images of the show or from their seats in the audience (see our slideshow).