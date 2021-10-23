Dance with the stars – The prime 6 – Dance with the stars





A real event for the start of the 2021 school year, “DANSE WITH THE STARS”, the most famous dance competition in France, is finally back on TF1 after two years of absence! It will be an opportunity to meet new couples who will be able to reform and offer you a spectacular show! And for this long-awaited eleventh season, the show is being renewed like never before. Casting side, 13 celebrities will set foot on the floor and discover couple dancing. Actor, sportsman, singer, humorist, influencer… They will do everything to win the trophy! The International Star Dita Von Teese, a true icon of glamor and the burlesque scene, Jean-Baptiste Maunier, the singer and actor revealed in the film “Les choristes”, Bilal Hassani, the singer phenomenon with millions of subscribers, Lucie Lucas, the actress who has played the main role of the series “Clem” since 2009, Michou, the favorite video youtuber of young people, Lââm, the popular singer with 4 million records sold, Gérémy Crédeville, the comedian, actor and columnist, Moussa Niang , the sportsman and the emblematic adventurer of “Koh Lanta” with his 3 participations, Aurélie Pons, alias Salomé in the phenomenon series “Here everything begins”, Wejdene, the singer RnB and interpreter of the dazzling success “Anissa” certified platinum disc , Lola Dubini, singer, humorist and YouTuber, Tayc, author, composer and performer, new representative of Afrolov ‘, a movement notably inspired by Afro and RnB, Vaimalama Chaves, singer. On the jury side, Chris Marques, the historical judge of the program, show director and three-time salsa world champion, welcomes at his side 3 new jurors who are key figures in the world of show and dance: Nicknamed the enfant terrible of fashion, the French couturier and world-famous director Jean Paul Gaultier joins the jury! Jean Paul Gaultier will take an artistic look at the choreographies of future couples. The most successful dancer in the history of “DANCE WITH THE STARS”, Denitsa Ikonomova joins the jury for the first time. Denitsa will know how to distill her technical advice to the celebrities who will tread the parquet while pushing them to always more requirements. François Alu, principal dancer of the Opéra de Paris, made a remarkable entry into the jury of “DANSE WITH THE STARS”. François Alu will know how to transmit his knowledge and bring a different perspective on couple dancing. The troupe of professional dancers is also renewing itself. Alongside Fauve Hautot, Candice Pascal, Inès Vandamme, Maxime Dereymez, Christophe Licata, Anthony Colette, Jordan Mouillerac, new dancers are entering the competition. The mechanics of the show will evolve considerably. The power of the judges will be strengthened and new features will appear every week or so to make the competition even more exciting and interactive. On the entertainment side, Camille Combal will once again be the show’s master of ceremonies with all his humor and good humor! As for Karine Ferri, she will be in charge of a second part of the renewed evening where she will collect the impressions of the Stars as well as the dancers. Which couple will win the eleventh edition of “DANCE WITH THE STARS”? Who will succeed Sami El Gueddari and Fauve Hautot? DALS, from September 17, 2021. Every Friday at 9:05 pm on TF1. Find the replay, extracts and bonuses on MYTF1.

Learn more about Chris Marques or Denitsa Ikonomova