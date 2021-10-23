Dance with the stars: Wejdene eliminated, Anthony Colette injured live, Michou “moves his little butt”!

After the eliminations of Lââm, Lola Dubini, Moussa Niang (Koh Lanta), Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Vaimalama Chaves last week, Dance with the stars returns to TF1 for a new bonus this Friday, October 22, 2021. And for the eight couples still in the running in the famous dance competition, things are going to heat up! Indeed, it is more than ever a question of points this evening since all the candidates are immediately placed in hot seat, these seats normally reserved for the lowest rated duos. Thus, only those who will obtain 30 points or more (out of the 40 possible) will be able to come out and avoid the face-to-face! Summary of the evening presented by Camille Combal.

Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby

After their superb performance last week in homage to his “Paupé” who died not long ago, Aurélie Pons launches this evening with his dancer Adrien Caby on a waltz to the sound of You are beautiful by Sophie-Tith. During training, she was able to count on the support of her mother and her two sisters. And during the bonus, the beautiful blonde is encouraged by Clément Rémiens, her friend fromHere it all begins (TF1) who won Dance with the stars in 2018. The performance is fine, but technically the jurors note a few errors. The duo obtained 23 points and will therefore not escape the face-to-face.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 5/10

Denitsa Ikonomova: 6/10

François Alu: 6/10

Chris Marques: 6/10

Total : 23 points

Tayc and Fauve Hautot

The duo Tayc and Fauve Hautot intend to dance a paso doble on the instrument of Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolie Feat LV. Always more accomplices, the singer and his dancer tease each other during rehearsals. So much so that the beautiful redhead slapped her partner! Fortunately, on the floor of TF1, the duo remains complicit. Denitsa Ikonomova is very excited about the performance, Chris Marques “a little less“. And he is the only one since François Alu and Jean-Paul Gaultier are seduced. Tayc and Fauve Hautot are even directly qualified for next week!

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 8/10

Denitsa Ikonomova: 8/10

François Alu: 9/10

Chris Marques: 7/10

Total : 32 points

Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette

It’s a salsa for Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette today. The duo intends to do the show to the sound of Don’t go yet, a title signed Camila Cabello. Great news for the actress who is delighted to “no longer be a depressed couple“with her partner. The one who has disappointed the jurors these last two weeks intends to prove what she is worth. To encourage her, she has the right to a surprise visit from Agustin Galiana, to whom she gives the reply in Clem (TF1) and winner of Dance with the stars in 2017. After giving everything on stage, Anthony Colette is injured in the eye : he caught a glitter! The jurors are not 100% convinced by the duo’s dance. Denitsa Ikonomova expects a little more tonicity, even if she notes the festive side. The notes are felt.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 7/10

Denitsa Ikonomova: 5/10

François Alu: 6/10

Chris Marques: 6/10

Total : 24 points

Michou and Elsa Bois

This week, Michou and his partner Elsa Bois have planned to dance a rumba on the title In my arms, by Dadju and Kendji Girac. And the young YouTuber is not very comfortable. Especially since this rumba is different from the one already done during the second bonus: this time, Michou must be seductive and “alpha male“, as he explains it himself. If he already seems not very confident, during training a small incident marked him even more: his dancer Elsa Bois gave him a head butt in spite of herself, injuring him. is doing better tonight and the duo offer a good performance, not necessarily to everyone’s taste. Chris Marques is expecting better, Denitsa Ikonomova says he has “saw Michou’s small buttocks move“and even confides to have been seduced. In short, they are mixed and the couple does not manage to pass the required 30 points.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 7/10

Denitsa Ikonomova: 6/10

François Alu: 7/10

Chris Marques: 5/10

Total : 25 points





Dita Von Teese and Christophe Licata

The duo offers tonight to the sound of Boys by Lizzo un paso doble, Christophe Licata’s favorite dance. And it’s also the fastest dance the couple have done so far. It is also on the advice of Chris Marques, who wanted to see the beautiful brunette in a new register, that they opted for the paso doble. Successful bet ? François Alu notes a “very very good“performance despite small errors. Denitsa Ikonomova is delighted to have seen this evening”another Dita“Finally, the much feared Chris Marques has”much loved” and “valid“! Unsurprisingly, Dita Von Teese and Christophe Licata join Tayc and Fauve Hautot in the gold zone and are qualified!

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 8/10

Denitsa Ikonomova: 8/10

François Alu: 8/10

Chris Marques: 8/10

Total : 32 points

Wejdene and Samuel Texier

The young singer and her partner are embarking on a rumba this week. A dance to the sound of Personal message by Michel Berger and which tells about love. A theme that she knows well, even if she confides having put love aside since her success. Once on stage, Wejdene and his dancer Samuel Texier offer a great performance. However, the beauty showed herself “a little too introverted“according to Denitsa Ikonomova, who highlights a show”beautiful“. François Alu regrets that”the shell has closed“at the level of interpretation, something”a little lukewarm in terms of quality“. For his part, Jean-Paul Gaultier does not agree: he welcomes the progress of the young singer. Finally, the total of points is not enough.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 8/10

Denitsa Ikonomova: 6/10

François Alu: 5/10

Chris Marques: 5/10

Total : 24 points

Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac

For Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac, make way for the quickstep on the film’s soundtrack La La Land. “It’s too good, it will give you the fishing“, enthuses the young singer, ready to offer freshness and sun to the viewers as well as to the judges. The mission is successful in hearing the applause of the public. But what do the judges think?”On a dance like this, you can see who could be in the final of Dance with the stars, ”says Chris Marques encouragingly.Each time you manage to give us a different shade“, estimates François Alu who however asks the duo to pay attention to the excess of spirit which can reveal errors. They qualify!

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 9/10

Denitsa Ikonomova: 8/10

François Alu: 8/10

Chris Marques: 8/10

Total : 33 points

Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascal

Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascal play the “poetic and pure“with an american smooth to the sound of No Surprises by Radiohead. “After the madness of last week, we’re going to fall back into a slightly Latinized standard dance. It’s a little bit free“, explains the dancer. The performance is successful. Denitsa Ikonomova believes that Gérémy Crédeville is”a great partner“for Candice Pascal. François Alu appreciates”the sweetness, the poetry, the attention paid to his dancer“but regrets a bad posture of the shoulders. Jean-Paul Gaultier has”beloved“and underline the”beautiful harmony, beautiful connection“of the couple. Unfortunately, the ratings are not enough to qualify them.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 7/10

Denitsa Ikonomova: 6/10

François Alu: 6/10

Chris Marques: 7/10

Total : 26 points

Face to face and elimination

Last straight line to succeed in saving oneself. Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby, Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette, Michou and Elsa Bois, Wejdene and Samuel Texier and finally Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascal take turns competing on a tango, on the title The grenade by Clara Luciani.

Before the verdict, it’s time for a superb rumba by Denitsa Ikonomova, Christian Millette, Inès Vandamme, Emmanuelle Berne, Joel Luzolo and Maxime Dereymez.

Finally, Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby as well as Michou and Elsa Bois are saved by the votes of the public. The judges qualify Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascal, then Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette. Wejdene and Samuel Texier are therefore eliminated from the competition.