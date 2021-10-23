“dead station” operation, users at the door









9 a.m. – In a press release, the CGT railway workers union in Colmar and the surrounding area specifies that this action aims to “challenge their management on the chronic understaffing which undermines their working conditions, as well as the quality of service provided to users. “.

“Reduction of opening hours of counters, closure of the sales area on the West side, complete disappearance of controllers on lines with unsystematic support are the consequences of the current employment policy”, continues the text. A general assembly scheduled for Friday morning must rule on a possible continuation of the movement.





8:45 a.m. – Officers opened the gate on the south side, and inside, the electric doors allowing access to the platforms, which had also experienced a technical problem, were also reopened.

However, the direct access gate to the quays on the north side remains closed for the moment. The SNCF agents present on site do not have access to the keys. They direct travelers to the south gate.

When contacted, the SNCF said “regret the situation”, having set up alternative accesses and delayed, as far as possible, departures to allow customers to access trains.